Palos Verdes Library District to Launch Curbside Hold Pickup Services
Starting Tuesday, June 2, the Palos Verdes Library District will launch Curbside Hold Pick-up at all local library locations.
During this time of safe distancing, the library would like to continue providing excellent service to the community by providing access to materials while the library remains closed.
Patrons can drive to either Peninsula Center, Miraleste or Malaga Cove Library branches to pick up their holds.
For the safety of the community and library staff, all Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines will be followed to provide touch-free services.
These guidelines include the use of safety masks, quarantining of materials and regular cleaning.
Hold pick-up start June 2 at all branches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items you have been notified that are available for pick will be distributed only. The library will not be available for browsing, so please check your library accounts, your e-mail or call before arriving.
Have your face coverings on and library card ready.
The Peninsula Center roof parking lot at 650 Deep Valley Drive will be open for hold pick-up. Signage will be posted for your convenience to drive up for service. Both Malaga Cove and Miraleste branches will allow you to park and pick up your holds. The Malaga Cove parking lot entrance off of Via Pinale will allow for parking and pick up. The Miraleste Library parking lot will be open and services will be provided at the front entrance.
Library buildings will be closed to the public and all other services will not be available. Book drops will reopen Monday, June 8, and patrons are encouraged to place items on hold online by visiting www.pvld.org or by calling the library phone messaging system at 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
Librarians will return your calls and assist you with your materials. Books, DVDs, video games and music CDs will be available to be placed on hold. Magazines and newspapers will not be available.
Items will be quarantined and cleaned on returned, resulting in a delayed check-in and no overdue fines will be charged due to the delay. Book donations are not being accepted at this time. For more information, call 310-377-9584 or visit www.pvld.com.
These are Palos Verdes Peninsula area restaurants offering take-out, online ordering, curbside pick-up/delivery:
Avenue Italy – 31243 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 310-377-3940, avenueitaly.com.
Compagnon Wine Bistro – 335 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. Hrs: Tues.-Wed., 5-9 p.m.; Thurs., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m.; Fri., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Sunday, Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m. 424-342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.
Creme de la Crepe – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 145, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-0001, cremedelacrepe.com/rolling-hills-estate.
El Pollo Inka – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 201, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-3477, elpolloinkarhe.com.
Giorgio's Restaurant – 777 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs:11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-2600, giorgiositalianrestaurant.com.
Good Stuff Restaurant- 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. 310-544-8000, eatgoodstuff.com.
Great American Seafood- Golden Cove Center, 31224 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. Hrs: Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 310-750-6074, greatamericanseafoodmarket.com.
Lighthouse Deli and Cafe – 508 W. 39th St., San Pedro. Hrs: Mon.-Sun., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-548-3354, zafiris.net/lhd/lighthouse_deli_san_pedro.htm.
Lisa's Cafe and Bakery – 2809 Pacific Coast Highway. Hrs: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 310-784-1077, lisascafebakery.com.
Luna Rossa – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thur., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-0202, lunarossapv.com/Home.html.
Misto Caffe and Bakery – 24558 Hawthorne Blvd., Hillside Village, Torrance. Hrs: Tues.-Thur., 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 310-375-3608, mistocaffe.com/menu_temp.html.
Niko's Pizzeria – 399 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Hrs: Sun.-Thur., 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (1st Thur. Of the month, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.); Fri. and Sat., 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. 310-214-1400, nikospizzeria.com.
Pho Hanna Restaurant- 55-B Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon-Sun., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-1227, phohanarollinghill.com/menus.
Rafaello Ristorante – 400 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Hrs: Mon.-Thur., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9:45 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9:45 p.m.; Sun., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-514-0900, raffaelloristorante.com.
Rockefeller Redondo Beach – 1707 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. Restaurant Hrs: Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. 424-350-7862, eatrockefeller.com.
Rubio's Coastal Grill – 25366 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Hrs: Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-891-1811, rubios.com.
San Pedro Cafe – 605 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Monday closed, Tues.-Sun., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Breakfast and Lunch, Thur.-Sun., 5-9 p.m., Dinner. 310-547-0961, welovespc.com.
Sirinat Thai and Sushi Bar – 1627 W. 25th St., San Pedro. Hrs.: Mon.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. 310-832-5678, sirinatthaiandsushibar.com.
The Original Red Onion – 736 Bart Earle Way, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-5660, originalredonion.com.
