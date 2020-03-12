Today
Peninsula Heritage School-History Comes Alive: Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:30 p.m. $25. 310-544-0403, ext. 221, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
Prayer Sparks for Seniors: Led by Pat Rico, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9-11 a.m. $15. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Screening: “On the Basis of Sex,” Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 3 and 6 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
March 13
Lianne and Friends Lecture Series: “Screening Reality: How Documentary Filmmakers Reimagined America” with Jon Wilkman, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 4 p.m. lianne_lareine@hotmail.com.
Lunch and Learn-Healthier Sweet Treats: Presented by integrated nutrition health coach Paula Marchica, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. 1-2:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
PVP Village Information Session: Rolling Hills Estates City Hall Chamber, 4045 Palos Verdes Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates. 1-2 p.m. 310-265-0644, peninsulavillage.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?sl=1528214496.
Seaside Beaders/Embroiderers Guild: St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. azureverdeega.com/bead_projects.
March 14
100 Anniversary of Women's Suffrage: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Library District, Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 310-377-9584, pvld.org/celebrate/ws2020.
Nature Walk: Photography Walk with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and Palos Verdes Art Center, Linden H. Chandler Preserve, 95 Buckskin Lane, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. pvplc.org.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Abalone Cove Reserve, 5970 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Pavel Sporcl: Presented by Classical Crossroads' The Interludes, First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. 3 p.m. 310-316-5574, palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm.
March 15
2020 Legacy Luncheon: Presented by Palos Verdes Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. 11 a.m. palosverdeslinksinc.org.
Beware the Ides of March Spring Concert: Presented by Palos Verdes Symphonic Band, Peninsula Community Church, 5640 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3:30 p.m. $20. 310-792-8286, pvsband.org.
It's Time for Travel: Presented by Peninsula Symphonic Winds, Salvation Army Torrance Chapel, 4223 Emerald St., Torrance. 3 p.m. $10. pswinds.org.
PV Democrats Meeting: Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2:30-4:30 p.m. pvpdemocrats.org.
South Bay Chamber Music Society: Featuring Los Angeles Wind Quintet, Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3 p.m. sbcms.net.
St. Patrick's Day Dinner/Celebration: Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 4:30-8 p.m. $55. 310-377-8597.
Tribute to Benny Goodman at Carnegie Hall: Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 2 p.m. $42.50-$85. 310-544-0403, ext. 221, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
March 16
Big Book Workshop: Hosted by Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
NSDAR Point Vicente Chapter Meeting: Executive Director of Peninsula Seniors Margery Beierschmitt will be the speaker, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:30-8:30 p.m. .
Screening: “Madame Curie,” Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Noon. 310-377-9584, ext. 601.
March 17
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir Meeting: For children ages 4 – Grade 5, 4:15-5 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
March 18
Gynecological Cancer Network Group: Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Noon-2 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Omnilore Program: Hosted by Beach Cities Health Center, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Lower Level Suite L9, Redondo Beach. 10 a.m. Free. Omnilore is a learning-in-retirement community that is part of the Cal. State University Dominguez Hills Extension & International Program and is comprised of approximately 300 retirees. 310-370-2494, omnilore.org.
Peninsula Seniors: “Behind the Scenes and On the Road” with the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, presented by director Marifrances Trivelli, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Wild Bird Walk: Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 8:30 a.m. pvplc.org.
Ongoing
AARP Tax-Aide: Peninsula Senior Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays thru April 15. taxaide-southbay.org.
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Habitat California-Flora and Fauna: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6-9 p.m. Exhibit runs thru April 18. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org/portfolio-item/habitat-california-flora-fauna.
Applications: Applications are now available for the Palos Verdes Homes Association’s Harry M. Brandel jr. Scholarships, awarded annually to qualified high school seniors (accepted at an accredited college or university), college students or graduate students majoring in architecture, landscape architecture, historic preservation, civil engineering, land use planning or fine arts - areas of study that have contributed immeasurably to the intrinsic quality of the community. Selection criteria include academic achievement, essay, letters of recommendation and community activities. In addition, at least one parent must be a property owner in Palos Verdes Estates or the original Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. Applications are available at pvha.org, PVHA office, 320 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, or in school college/guidance centers. Completed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, April 1, 2020. For more information, contact Jim de Rosa at (310) 373-6721 or jim@pvha.org.
Event Cancellations
O' Lucky You Too: Presented by Bonnie Barchichat's Senior Comedy Afternoons, scheduled for March 15, 1:30 p.m. at the Proud Bird has been cancelled.
