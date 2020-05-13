With stay-at-home orders due to the novel coronavirus ruining graduation ceremonies, high school administrators are looking for creative ways to honor seniors.
High schools on the Palos Verdes peninsula had custom yard signs made for its graduates: 508 of them for Peninsula High and 404 for Palos Verdes High.
On Friday, teachers, counselors and other staff members picked up the signs from coordinators and began the process of distributing them to seniors from both schools.
"We coordinated the deliveries of these signs to all of the kids on the hill," said Jama Maxfield, Associated Student Body director at Palos Verdes High School, "so that they would all feel the love from our entire district."
Maxfield said school officials agreed it was important to create a positive and cohesive atmosphere between the two schools so students would know "we are all in this together and doing all that we can to support them in this awful situation."
After loading the signs into cars and trucks, teachers and staffers drove around town, setting up the yard signs in the unsuspecting seniors' front lawns.
“I wanted to make sure each and every student felt our support," Maxfield said, "and how much we miss and appreciate them."
