Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Palos Verdes Library District will re-open its three buildings to the public under a limited grab-and-go model at all locations.
The grab-and-go service includes browsing the entire collection, 30 minutes of public computer use by reservation and access to printers and copiers. At Peninsula Center Library, passport services will also be available by appointment only and its popular curbside service will continue.
The Peninsula Center Library will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Miraleste and Malaga Cove Libraries will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In accordance with Los Angeles County COVID-19 guidelines, study rooms and meeting rooms will continue to be closed and all story times, tutors, seating, study groups and multi-person gatherings are prohibited at all locations.
Parents and caregivers are strongly advised not to drop off students as hanging out at the library is not allowed at this time and they will be asked to leave.
Masks and social distancing rules will be enforced. Please review guidelines before visiting at pvld.org/grabandgo.
