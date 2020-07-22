Visitors to a Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy site notice the trees, shrubs and trails but might not be aware of the labor and equipment needed to maintain the beautiful surrounds.
Among the essential equipment are trucks which are used for hauling dirt, plants and tools. After many years of service, one of the Conservancy's trucks is worn out, and help is sought in any of the following ways:
- a person or business who can donate a 4WD truck;
- donated labor for major repairs;
- suggestions of ways to obtain a new or used vehicle;
- cash donations for a truck purchase.
Email the Conservancy at info@pvplc or call (310) 308- 0334 with questions or suggestions.
