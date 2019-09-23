Work began this week to remove invasive Acacia shrubs from 38 acres in the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve. Acacias, according to the L.A. County Fire Department, are the number one plant of concern. The shrubs are highly combustible due to their resin content and can be especially problematic near power lines.
Rancho Palos Verdes City Council approved up to $200,000 for the removal of the shrubs in the preserve in areas including Portuguese Canyon and near Vanderlip and Narcissa Drives. Goats will also be used to reduce the fuel load in the San Ramon Reserve. The work will take approximately 4-6 weeks.
But those Acacia clippings won't go to waste.
“We are also partnering with the Los Angeles Zoo for the [Acacia removal] project,” said Adrienne Mohan, executive director of Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy the organization working with the city on the removal.
The zoo, it turns out, has a commissary program that accepts the discarded shrubs to feed giraffes, zebras and even gorillas.
“It’s a nice sustainable way to recycle the plant life,” said Mohan.
