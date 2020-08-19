The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to cancel the November 3 general municipal election for two city council seats because no one filed to challenge the two incumbents.
Current Mayor John Cruikshank and Mayor Pro tem Eric Alegria were appointed to their new terms at the meeting.
Because no one else filed, the City Council had to consider canceling the election and appointing the candidates to new terms at its Aug. 18 meeting, spokesperson Megan Barnes said.
“I appreciate the confidence that the city has in us,” Cruikshank said at the meeting.
“I'm quite honored and really excited because I know there continues to be more work for us to do to continue to improve our community,” Alegria said at the meeting.
Barnes added that Cruikshank and Alegria will not be sworn in until the start of their new terms in December.
According to a city staff report, canceling the election will save the city approximately $130,000.
