Early returns from the Tuesday night, Nov. 5, election in Rancho Palos Verdes showed a tight race for three City Council seats, with David Bradley, Barbara Ferraro and incumbent Ken Dyda leading the field.
Five candidates ran to fill the seats.
Bradley, a 47-year resident, had 23% of the votes, with all seven precincts and vote-by-mail ballots reported as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Register-Recorder's Office. Ferraro took 22% of the early vote, according to the registrar, and Dyda had about 21%. The election won't be final until later this month. Provisional and other ballots were likely still outstanding Tuesday evening.
The other two candidates, Dave Emenhiser and Stephen Perestam, were not far behind, with about 18% and 16%, respectively.
Those elected will serve a three-year term, rather than the usual four years, so the city can alter its election schedule in accordance with state law.
Elections in future years will revert to choosing councilmembers for four-year terms.
Bradley is the current chairman of the Planning Commission and has lived in Rancho Palos Verdes since 1972.
Ferraro is a council veteran and a Spanish teacher at Palos Verdes High School; she served on the City Council from 1995 to 2003. Dyda, who was a city founder when it was incorporated in 1973, has served multiple stints on the City Council.
Emenhiser is also on the Planning Commission. He is a national sales and project manager who has written books on organizational development. Perestam, a former land use planner, has lived in the city since 1984 and is serving his eighth year on the Planning Commission.
