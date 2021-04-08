Rancho Palos Verdes residents are encouraged to help prevent brush fires by taking advantage of special green waste collection days this Spring.
The city is offering free pickup of excess brush, shrubs, hedges, tree branches and bushes that have been clipped/collected and placed on curbs. This material is considered green waste, and should be tied into bundles or placed in EDCO carts or in other personal cans. Placement in plastic bags is also acceptable but discouraged. Loose material, trash or construction/demolition items will not be collected.
Each week a different area will be serviced based on regular EDCO collection routes, as follows:
|Regular EDCO Collection Day
|Brush Clearing Day
|Monday
|Sat., April 17
|Tuesday
|Sat., April 24
|Wednesday
|Sat,. May 1
|Thursday
|Sat., May 8
|Friday
|Sat., May 15
Regular green waste collection days will continue in addition to these extra days. For more information, check EDCO’s website at edcodisposal.com or call EDCO at (310) 540- 2977.
