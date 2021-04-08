EDCO and the City of Rancho Palos Verdes are holding a free document/paper shredding event on Saturday, April 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the RPV Civic Center located at 30940 Hawthorne Boulevard.
This event, for RPV residents only, resumes with new COVID-19 precautions in place.
Attendees must wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with the windows closed when possible. Paper intended for shredding must be in boxes or bags in the vehicle's unlocked trunk or pickup bed. The staff will not open the vehicle door or enter the cabin. To avoid any confusion or errors, document containers should be easily identifiable as intended for shredding. There is a limit of three boxes or large bags per household.
To help minimize physical contact and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the event is exclusively for paper and document shredding (no mulch giveaway or electronic waste collection).
EDCO offers free electronic waste collection on-call, at curbside. Call EDCO at (310)540 -2977 or go to rpvrecycles.com and schedule a pickup.
