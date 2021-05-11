The City of Rancho Palos Verdes is recruiting candidates for its Point Vicente Park/Civic Center Advisory Committee. This is a volunteer, non-paying position with an unexpired term ending in January 2024.
The potential scope and community importance of the Civic Center Master Plan merited the formation of this committee. Its members play a vital role in the public outreach process, financial analysis, layout/boundary concerns, conceptual design and other issues. The committee typically meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall. However, due to current Covid-19 restrictions the committee has been meeting virtually using the Zoom platform.
Those interested in applying must submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21. To be considered for appointment, an applicant must be a resident of the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. To apply, visit the city’s website at the following link: rpvca.gov/150/Advisory-Board-Recruitment to complete an application. An application may also be requested by email to cityclerk@rpvca.gov or by calling (310)544 -5217.
Interviews are tentatively scheduled to take place on June 1, via Zoom, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.