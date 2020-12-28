The City of Rancho Palos Verdes wants to get resident input on everything from public safety to the future of the Civic Center site, as it announced this week the launch of an RPV Citizen Satisfaction Survey.
All residential addresses in the city will receive a survey in early January or residents can complete the questionnaire online.
Residents who complete the survey online or by mail by Jan. 25 will be entered into a raffle to win a $25 gift card to a Rancho Palos Verdes business. The city will draw up to 40 winners of the gift cards beginning in early January.
“The Citizen Satisfaction Survey offers an exciting civic engagement opportunity for both residents and the City,” said Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor Eric Alegria in a press release. “I encourage all RPV residents to take time to complete the survey and let their voices be heard.”
The survey questions were developed by the City Council, the Civic Center Advisory Committee and the Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Residents can take the survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/rpv.
Surveys must be completed online or postmarked by Jan. 25. Responses are limited to one per respondent, and a home address is required.
For more information, contact Senior Administrative Analyst Jesse Villalpando at jvillalpando@rpvca.gov.
—Michael Hixon
