Ara Mihranian, who has worked as Rancho Palos Verdes' interim city manager since Nov. 2019, has been named to the permanent top spot, according to the city.
Mihranian, a 21-year city employee, moved from his position as director of community development to the interim post after City Manager Doug Willmore retired.
Mihranian said he is "honored and humbled to serve the city I deeply care about as City Manager.”
“I am grateful for the City Council’s and community’s support, and appreciative of the mentorship I received from my predecessors," Mihranian said. "I am excited to be part of leading our great city’s future."
Rancho Palos Verdes City Council in a closed session on Tuesday, Feb. 4, voted unanimously for Mihranian following a four-month executive search by Peckham & McKenney, Inc.
"Ara Mihranian has grown with the City of Rancho Palos Verdes to become a tremendous leader,” said Mayor John Cruikshank. “Our City Council interviewed four deserving candidates, and Ara came out on top."
Mihranian began his career with Rancho Palos Verdes as an associate planner in 1998 after holding the same position in Malibu. As a senior and principal planner, he oversaw projects such as Terranea Resort and the Marymount College Campus Master Plan.
He was named deputy director of community development in 2010, spearheading the implementation of the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve Public Use Master Plan.
Recently, Mihranian oversaw the completion of the City’s General Plan update and the Natural Communities Conservation Plan/Habitat Conservation Plan. He was honored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors during Armenian History Month in April 2019 for his contributions to the Armenian community in Los Angeles.
Mihranian grew up in Santa Monica and Northridge and earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Arizona State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
The terms of Mihranian's contract will be considered by the council at its Feb. 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.