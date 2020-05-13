In accordance with guidance from the County of Los Angeles, the City of Rancho Palos Verdes reopened its beaches, parks and trails, including the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve, effective Wednesday, May 13. Physical distancing and other safety measures are required at all locations.
The city encourages residents to participate in recreational outdoor activity in their neighborhoods. All residents and visitors must practice physical distancing, staying six feet away from those not in their households.
Face coverings are mandatory at beaches when around others and out of the water, with exceptions for children under age two and anyone who has trouble breathing.
Park openings include Eastview, Frank A. Vanderlop, Fred Hesse, Jr., Ladera Linda, Robert E. Ryan and Upper Point Vicente, as well as the dog parks at Eastview and Rancho Canino. The tennis court at Upper Point Vicente Park and the paddle tennis courts at Ladera Linda Park are also open.
Still closed: park playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields and buildings; exterior restrooms will be open.
Park programming remains canceled until further notice, including recreational activities, sports leagues, instructional courses and group/private events.
Face coverings are required at trailheads, parking areas and on any trails where there are other groups nearby. Some trails may remain closed, and some may have designated directions of travel to encourage physical distancing. Check online at trails.rpvca.gov for up-to-date information.
City staff, park rangers and law enforcement officers are monitoring these areas to ensure compliance with public health directives, and parking restrictions will be enforced. Pursuant to the City Council’s March 17 local emergency proclamation, the city may close these areas if rules are not observed by the public and conditions become unsafe.
Trail Do’s and Don’ts
DO’s
- Check the status of trails before you visit at trails.rpvca.gov
- Follow all Preserve rules, regulations and posted access restrictions.
- Stay at least six 6 feet from others who are not members of your household at all times.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Pack out all trash.
DON’Ts
- Don’t use trails that you know are crowded.
- Don’t leave your home if you are sick with a fever or respiratory symptoms or are currently under isolation or quarantine.
- Don’t gather in groups or linger at any one location except as needed for brief rests.
- Don’t share food or water while out on the trails.
