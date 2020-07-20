Longtime RPV resident Tom Sullivan, blind since birth, is an avid reader, and writer, in Palos Verdes on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Sullivan reminisces about his singing and scriptwriting career that had him rubbing elbows with celebrities Betty White and Marlo Thomas. He will be moderating a panel discussion for his and Phil Donahue's new book "What Makes a Marriage Last," and it will be a fundraiser for Peninsula Friends of the Library on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)