Officials announcing the Acacia shrub removal project include (from left) Vic Nol (Southern California Edison), James O'Neill (Rancho Palos Verdes public works), Mayor Pro Tem John Cruikshank and Rancho Palos Verdes City Councilmembers Eric Alegria and Susan Brooks with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Executive Director Adrienne Mohan. (Photo by John Dickinson)