Rancho Palos Verdes will use a multipronged approach to finance the multimillion-dollar Ladera Linda Community Center and Park project, including federal coronavirus relief funds, city money and low-cost public financing.
The project, which the City Council approved last month, will cost an estimated $15.7 million and will include demolishing the existing structures and building a new Community Center. The project will also include “soft costs,” such as inspections and site management.
Rancho Palos Verdes will pay for the project using as much as half of the $7.8 million it received from the federal American Rescue Plan, a city fund dedicated to parks and recreation, RPV’s Capital Infrastructure Fund Reserve, and a loan through iBank, which offers low-cost public financing to state and local governments.
RPV’s plan to pay for the project, which the City Council approved this week, won’t raise taxes or create bonds, Mayor Eric Alegria said.
“It doesn’t change city services in any way,” he added, “does not create long-term debt.”
The 11-acre site currently features five buildings, including a Community Center, that cover more than 18,500 square feet, as well as parking, playground equipment, two basketball courts, two paddle tennis courts and athletic fields.
The renovation project would create a new 6,790-square-foot Community Center, boasting a nearly 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose room that can be divided, two classrooms and a multifunction meeting room.
Community sentiment toward the project has remained mixed throughout the approval process, with opponents concerned about the size of it and how the city would pay for the work. Some have also said they are worried about increased traffic, as well as crime and security concerns in their small community. When the project was approved in April, many community members expressed concern about the funding of the project, as well as its scope.
But other residents have supported the project, saying it represents a compromise — previous versions of the concept were much bigger — and that waiting will only make the work more expensive.
Those differing views came up again Tuesday night, May 18, when the council approved the financing plan 3 to 2.
Councilmen David Bradley and Ken Dyda, who opposed the proposal, said the city see if it would even qualify for a loan with iBank before moving forward.
“Chances are we will be, but you’re not guaranteed,” Dyda said. “They may say you’re not pre-qualified, then it’s a whole new ballgame.”
Dyda and Bradley also raised concerns, like many in the community, about the project’s overall cost.
“I think we need to be fiscally conservative,” Bradley said. “And we need to hold to a target cost, we need to design to that cost and we need to build to that cost.”
Other councilmembers also said they were worried about costs, and the panel directed city staff to explore ways to limit certain expenses.
“The cost estimate is currently being reassessed and will be presented to the council next month,” said City Manager Ara Mihranian.
