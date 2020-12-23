Twelve-year-old Greyson Porth sits beside his Christmas tree, surrounded by dogs. A white-faced dachshund wearing a red sweater snoozes in his lap, belly-up, its arms sticking out like twigs on a snowman.
Greyson smiles shyly and shrugs.
“I want to keep all of them,” he says quietly. Then he adds: “But I just feel like there are a lot more out there on the streets and stuff that need help.”
And he’s there to help. Porth and his parents have spent much of 2020 helping sick, abandoned and senior dachshunds regain their health and find permanent homes. The family has rescued a total of 17 dogs from shelters—including two they adopted as their own.
“It was hard at first,” Greyson said of the process, which includes watching the dogs he nurses back to health head to their new homes. “But I got used to it. . . . It feels good to save dogs. ”
But that’s not all. Greyson has also made nearly 100 dog toys for shelter animals—a process which requires him to cut out any plastic parts (plastic eyes or noses can be choking or swallowing hazards for dogs) and sew in a squeaker.
He also set up a GoFundMe page earlier this year that raised about $200 for the Dachshund Rescue of Los Angeles, the organization the Porth family works with to acquire, care for and place their fosters.
“Dachshunds have a whole host of health issues,” said Dolores Saar, a board member with the DRLA. “It’s not just a cute little weiner dog; it can have a lot of health issues if you don’t take care of it properly.”
To help the hardest-to-adopt dogs, Greyson and his parents, Sonya and Greg Porth, specifically request senior, sick or skittish pups because, Sonya said, “those are the ones that are usually left behind.”
“They’re also the most loveable, dedicated, and grateful,” she added.
Greyson, a soft-spoken sixth-grader who loves soccer and piano and who admitted it’s been “lonely” since the pandemic began, hasn’t shied away from the challenge. He helps with even the grittiest of jobs, including administering medicines via syringe to frail, sickly dogs—as well as all the walking, feeding and playing you’d expect when nursing a pack of canines.
“He wants to keep every one, but if we did that we’d have 17 dogs and we’d be called a hoarder, not a foster,” Sonya joked.
The experience hasn’t come without its tragedies. Two of the dogs—including a dog named Chloe who came to them deaf and blind—have died while in their care, falling victim to old age and illness.
“Chloe needed us 100 percent. Greyson really helped,” Sonya said. “When she died, he went under the bed and cried for so long. . . . That was hard.”
But if the coronavirus pandemic gave the family anything, it was time. A student at Miraleste Intermediate School, Greyson has been taking his classes via Zoom and his parents have modified the family’s printing business to allow for more work from home.
“That was one of the reasons we’ve been able to do this,” said Greg Porth, Greyson’s dad. “When we ask ourselves, ‘Should we rescue another one?’ We’re like, ‘Well, we’re home a lot more, so now is the time.”
The push to stay at home also led more families to adopt pets, according to industry reports, though the trend seems to be slowing down.
“While there was an early rush to move animals into adopted and foster homes as shutdowns began, adoption numbers leveled off overall,” said Kirsten Peek, a spokesperson for the Humane Society.
Sonya said the Porth family gets about five to 10 applications for each of their fosters before placing it in a “forever home.”
The Porths also have to regularly take the dogs to the vet to deal with all of their various health problems. The DRLA pays for all treatments and medications, but the time spent getting and administering them is a burden that the family takes on wholeheartedly.
“It helps keep our minds busy,” Sonya said. “We always have something to do for the dogs.”
And if there’s one thing Greyson wants to tell people, it’s to adopt.
“Don’t get dogs from a breeder,” he said, the sweatered dachshund in his lap still snoozing away. “Save them at the shelters and rescues.”
To learn more about DRLA’s adoptable dogs, go to www.dachshundrescueoflosangeles.com.
