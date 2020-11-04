Linda D. Reid and Jeff Frankel were leading in a close race to fill two seats on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Board, after semi-official results of the Nov. 3 election came out Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office finished tallying vote-by-mail ballots that arrived before Election Day and those cast at vote centers shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Reid had about 38% of the vote, while Frankel had just under 22%. But author Aura Imbarus wasn’t far behind, with nearly 21% and neither was educator Joseph E. Dileva, who had about 20%.
In an email Wednesday morning, Reid said she was humbled by the voters who reelected her to another term.
"I am proud to have had the support of so many local families, across three generations of voters and both political parties," said Reid in the email. "Voters in PV showed that they reject special interests, unions and outside money. I want to thank my campaign volunteers for ignoring the noise and focusing on my record of serving students, and I look forward to continuing the hard work of returning our kids to school safely; fighting Sacramento and LA County partisanship when it comes to education; mitigating pandemic learning loss; and addressing our school facility needs."
Reid added she watched the results with her husband, Scott Reid, while enjoying a family group chat with their sons Duncan, who ran her campaign, and Frankie.
The county must still count some ballots, including provisional ones and vote-by-mail ones that arrived after election day. And official results likely won’t come for weeks.
The school district serves more than 11,000 students across four cities on the Peninsula.
Reid, the only incumbent, is a college admissions counselor who has been on the PVPUSD board since 2014. In a previous interview she said her years on the panel have been mostly positive, even though the district has faced challenges including how to get students safely back in classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to get everyone back,” Reid said previously, “and we’re spending a lot of time working on that and we will need to be ready for every scenario.”
Frankel, for his part, is already involved in the district. He is part of the district’s Budget Advisory Committee. He provided a different look at the district’s future.
“As a member of the Budget Advisory Committee, I have taken the approach of identifying waste and bringing attention to not-before-seen revenue opportunities,” he said in an email last month. “I have been encouraging PVPUSD to participate in a program designed to reimburse the district for many services that our Special Education Program students receive such as speech therapy, physical, and occupational therapy, to name a few through the Medi-Cal system.
“This same program,” he added, “will also reimburse PVPUSD for some of the costs of transportation, administration costs and IEP meetings.”
Current board President Suzanne Seymour didn’t run for reelection. The terms for the three other members on the PVPUSD board will expire in 2022.The board will have at least one new member.
Dileva, meanwhile, has been an educator for almost 30 years, working in many roles, including as a special education teacher. He is currently principal of Walnut Park STEM Academy, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
“I want to help create the best learning experience for the students served by our district so they continue to benefit society as a whole,” Dileva said in a previous interview. “I will continue to ensure our community’s traditions are honored and that our legacy of service and compassion for others will endure beyond our times.”
Imbarus has taught at El Camino and L.A. Harbor colleges, as well as West Torrance High. She said previously she has seen firsthand the struggles that some students are working through so far this year with virtual learning. Schools should open — as safely as possible — for the good of students, she said.
“This has been a challenging time and technologically challenging,” she said in an interview previously, “along with the strain it is putting on the body and eyes.”
Imbarus also expressed concern about students’ mental health during the pandemic.
