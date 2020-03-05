With 55.6% of the vote, Rep. Ted Lieu appeared headed for victory in the primary for the 33rd Congressional District, according to results posted early Wednesday.
Five candidates challenged high-profile Donald Trump combatant and South Bay Incumbent Lieu.The top two finishers in the primary face off in the November general election.
These are semi-final results for the March 3 Primary Election. Because of delays at polling places, voting continued until late Tuesday night and many ballots of all types remain uncounted. The results could fluctuate as the registrar counts outstanding ballots, which includes provisional ballots and vote-by-mail votes that will continue to arrive by Friday. The next update is set for between 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Results won’t be official until the registrar certifies the election.
Lieu, however, had a huge lead over his closest challenger, Republican James P. Bradley. Bradley. Trailing were Republican Sarah Sun Liew, as well as No Party Preference candidate Kenneth W. Wright, and Democrats Liz Barris and Albert Maxwell Goldberg.
Lieu knows Twitter. And he’s gotten good practice while President Donald Trump has been in office, often a critique over social media.
There was this on Thursday: “Dear @realDonaldTrump: STOP MINIMIZING CORONAVIRUS THREAT. YOUR TESTING CRITERIA IS INSANE. With many cases in Europe, Japan, South Korea, it is ridiculous to only test people who came in close contact with coronavirus carrier or traveled to China. GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF THE SAND”
Lieu, an Air Force veteran, has become a perennial tweeter in the Trump era, calling out Trump whenever he can.
But he does have re-election to tend to today in a district that has concerns about taxes, homelessness, housing and jobs — and Lieu faces criticism from some for his critiques of the president. Nonetheless, he has a mammoth lead in fund-raising.
Among his Democrats … there’s nonprofit director Liz Barris and Albert Maxwell Goldberg. Republicans on the ballot include business owner James P. Bradley and Sarah Sun Liew.
Physician Kenneth Wright is running under no party preference.
If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two will appear in a runoff in November.
The district includes El Segundo, the Palos Verdes Peninsula communities, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and such fund-raising meccas as Brentwood, Beverly Hills, Malibu and Santa Monica.
Lieu’s bantering via social media with the president has heightened his national profile in recent months.
“I’m not going to be able to convince a die-hard Trump supporter to not support the president, I’m just trying convince everyone else,” he told the Associated Press last year. “I think if you look at the xenophobic policies of the Trump administration, it sows division among Americans. It has inflicted cruelty on children and it has lowered America’s standing in the world.”
Lieu, 50, goes after the president and his policies on Twitter, graphically criticizing Trump and his supporters on issues ranging from border policy to Trump’s behavior.
Last year, a Trump tweet about the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, prompted Lieu to respond: “Can you please stop being a jerk for a few hours & pay respects to victim, families and law enforcement, without simultaneously attacking others? You are the President of the United States. Act like it.”
Despite his constant railing against Trump, Lieu’s mother said he never showed such aggressiveness earlier in life, describing her son as a quiet man who never talked back to his parents and never mistreated his younger brother.
“His personality in real life and his personality on Twitter are completely different,” Lieu’s mother Kerry said in Chinese. “You look at Ted, he’s quiet. He would never physically fight anyone. But, he will fight back against injustice.”
