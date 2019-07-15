Greg Grammer, former assistant city manager, has been promoted to city manager in Rolling Hills Estates following the retirement of Douglas Prichard, the city said in a statement Monday.
Grammer, a 19-year city employee, served as assistant city manager for nearly 10 years, overseeing day-to-day operations and large-scale city projects, according to the city.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the City Manager of the City of Rolling Hills Estates," Grammer said. "I have enjoyed working with the City Council, residents and staff over the past 19 years to preserve the unique character of this special community and enhance the quality of life of its residents. I look forward to continuing to do so in this new role.”
He moved to Rolling Hills Estates in 2000, where he began as an administrative analyst before becoming assistant to the city manager.
He officially earned the position of assistant city manager in 2010 and oversaw several completion of several capital improvement projects, including storm drain repairs, traffic signal and intersection improvement as well as street resurfacing on dozens of residential and arterial streets.
Grammer also supervised one of the largest public work projects in the city’s history: the $4 million Palos Verdes Drive North bike lane and improvement project.
“We’re so pleased that Greg has agreed to step into the role,” said Mayor Judy Mitchell. “He’s proven himself to be an invaluable member of our city staff and the RHE community...I am confident that he will continue that trajectory.”
Former City Manager Douglas Prichard, who retired July 8, said he was “extremely happy” with the appointment.
“(Greg) has a proven passion for service to the community. The city will be in good hands under his leadership,” Prichard said.
Grammer has a bachelor’s degree in political science/government from Cal State Sacramento and also worked for the city of Bradbury as an administrative assistant.
