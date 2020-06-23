Vandals sprayed the word "colonizer" and poured red paint onto the head of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo at Cabrillo Park in San Pedro. A nearby sculpture of former US Senator Stephen Mallory White was also defaced. A resident noticed the graffiti early Sunday, June 21, and a group of volunteers spent about 3 hours cleaning it. (Photo courtesy of George Matthews, San Pedro Caring Proactive Residents Clean Up Crew)