Beginning Sept. 8, South Bay residents no longer have to travel to downtown Los Angeles or enter a museum to see world-class sculptures.
In a first-time collaboration, six sculptures from Los Angeles County Museum of Art museum's permanent collection are being relocated on 10-year loan to South Coast Botanic Garden in Rolling Hills Estates.
The exhibit titled "Hide and Seek: Art Meets Nature" includes the sculptures tucked away in unexpected places in the garden. Visitors are invited to seek out the artwork throughout the 87 acres of gardens, orchards and horticulture exhibits.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for an up-close look at beautiful, world-class art,” said Adrienne Nakashima, chief executive officer, South Coast Botanic Garden in a statement. “Seeing these stunning sculptures at the South Coast Botanic Garden is a wonderful way to experience art and nature intertwined.”
Along with LACMA’s partnership with the garden, the exhibit is made possible by the Long Family Foundation.
Among the art featured is Trace (1981), a nearly 10-foot tall steel sculpture with layered sheets of multi-colored aluminum crafted by groundbreaking sculptor Nancy Graves, one of the leading artists of her generation. Depicting an arching, wind-blown tree, Trace is considered Grave’s tribute to the beauty of the natural world.
Also featured are sculptures from world-renowned modern artists Peter Voulkos, Mark di Suvero and George Rickey.
"Hide and Seek: Art Meets Nature," opens Thursday, Sept. 5 with an exclusive reception for Garden Circle level members, and to the public on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The six sculptures on loan from LACMA include:
- Four Lines Oblique Gyratory-Square, 1973 by George Rickey
- Teha, 1971 by Mark di Suvero
- Trace, 1981 by Nancy Graves
- Firestone, 1965 by Peter Voulkos
- One on One, 1989 by Richard Artschwager
- The Duchess of Alba, 1959-1960 by Reuben Nakian
Two additional sculptures have been given to the 87-acre garden by the Long Family Foundation for permanent display. They are Soller I, 2003 by Betty Gold and Fuller, 2018 by Doris Sung.
For more information, please visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
