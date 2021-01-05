The run of strong surf continued along Southern California beaches this week, with the National Weather Service issuing a high surf advisory.
In the Los Angeles area, surf built to 6 feet to 10 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday at west-facing beaches. Orange County had sets up to 7 feet on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
“There is an increased risk of drowning. There will be dangerous rip currents, they can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the NWS warned, adding people should remain out of the water due to the risk.
Those who do go in, should stay near where lifeguards are stationed, the warning encouraged. Many towers do not have lifeguards on duty due to it being the slower winter season.
The NWS based in San Diego, which also covers the Orange County coast, issued a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
“After a minor lull (Monday), a second long period northwest swell will bring high surf Tuesday into Wednesday,” the warning said.
The new swell followed a series of winter swells that have brought big waves to parts of the coastline, chomping away at sand and leaving some beaches eroded. Be careful around steep cliffs of sand that can collapse.
