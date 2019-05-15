A middle school student with a pocket knife injured another student Tuesday at Dodson Middle School in Ranchos Palos Verdes, authorities said.
The injuries were non-life threatening lacerations, and were described as superficial wounds, said Los Angeles School Police Sgt. Julie Spry. The middle school student was taken to a local hospital out of caution, she said.
Police were called to the school, located at 28014 S Montereina Drive, at about 5 p.m., Spry said. Investigators remained at the school into Tuesday evening. Though the nature of the incident was not immediately clear, investigators are looking into the possibility of horse play between the students.
No one was taken into custody.
