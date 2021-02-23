The South Coast Botanic Garden is currently experiencing a superbloom as spring nears.
Four areas of the Garden located in the Palos Verdes Peninsula are superbloom areas including tulips in planter beds near its entrance; daffodils and paper whites at its Amphitheatre lawn; and a daffodil field near its Grass Garden.
Another area, the hill around the Trace sculpture in Phoebe’s Meadow, will be blooming California poppies in the near future, according to Adrienne Nakashima, CEO of the Garden.
Currently, cherry blossoms have also started their Spring blooming.
The superbloom will take place for another few weeks and then the garden’s Bohannon Rose Garden will begin blooming in late April to early May, followed by its Lavender Garden in June, according to Nakashima.
The superbloom was made possible by a special grant from the Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust as well as other donations.
For more information, visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.