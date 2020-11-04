Without warning this past summer, the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy lost use of a four-wheel-drive work truck and required $35,000 for a replacement. A truck is needed to haul heavy tools, plants and supplies to restoration sites on conserved land around the peninsula.
After The Palos Verdes Peninsula News published an article in July ("PVP Land Conservancy seeks help to keep trucks up and running," 7/23/20), callers reached out to help. Within six weeks, the conservancy raised sufficient funds to purchase a used Toyota Tundra long-bed truck with only 14,000 miles on the odometer.
The truck is already in use by the busy stewardship crew in time for fall plantings at places like the Abalone Cove Reserve. In a press release, the conservancy's Executive Director Adrienne Mohan said, "With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the grateful land conservancy thanks supporters and The Peninsula News for supporting our efforts to restore the local ecosystem to healthy and beautiful natural lands."
