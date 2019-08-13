A 33-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday when his SUV plunged down a 30-foot San Pedro cliff onto a rocky beach, authorities said.
It was reported at 3:09 a.m. at 4102 South Pacific Ave., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
The SUV “struck a curb, breached a guard rail and penetrated a fence, before tumbling down a 30-foot cliff, onto a rocky beach below,” Humphrey said.
The driver, who was alone in the SUV, got himself but could not climb back up the cliff.
” As LAFD arrived by land and sea, the man was found swimming in the Pacific Ocean,” he said. “An LAFD rescue diver assisted him aboard a fireboat, providing medical care.”
The fireboat took the injured man to a dock in the Fort MacArthur area where awaiting paramedics took him to a nearby trauma center in fair condition, Humphrey said.
