Major retailer Target recently signed a lease to open one of its smaller format stores at Peninsula Shopping Center, according to a spokesperson for Vestar, which owns the center.
The shopping center, at the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Silver Spur Road in Rolling Hills Estates, is also set to open an Old Navy store sometime in November.
The 37,000 square foot, small format Target store will occupy the space at the south end of the center that once housed Orchard Supply Hardware Store.
"We’re excited to bring an easy, convenient shopping experience to additional guests in the community with this new Target store," said a Target spokesperson who added a traditional-sized Target is an average of 130,000 square feet in size. The spokesperson would not comment on when the store would open.
Across the country, Target has prioritized opening smaller stores in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses where a full-size Target typically wouldn’t fit.
Currently, the nearest Target stores for residents of the Peninsula are in Torrance and San Pedro.
“By adding national retailers like Target and Old Navy, Vestar has filled a significant shopping void in the Palos Verdes Peninsula,” said Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Judy Mitchell in a statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure the needs of the community are met.”
Vestar has owned and operated Peninsula Shopping Center since 2013. In addition to Old Navy, other recent openings at the center, include It’s Boba Time, Club Pilates, MOD Pizza, Chipotle and San Pedro Fish Market Grille.
A similar small format Target is slated to open by the end of 2019 at 14310 Hawthorne Blvd in Lawndale, according to the company's website.
