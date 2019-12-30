Rancho Vista Elementary and Silver Spur Elementary are among several South Bay and Long Beach elementary school that can now call themselves distinguished.
The Rancho Palos Verdes schools were among the more than 100 elementary schools in Los Angeles County — out of 323 statewide — to receive a spot on the “2020 Distinguished Schools” list drawn up by the California Department of Education, officials for the state agency recently announced.
“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement. “They also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation.
“Thanks go to all the staff at these schools — teachers, administrators, classified employees — and parents,” he added, “who are working together to provide high-quality educational experiences for all of their students.”
Placement on the list generally requires a school to exhibit “exceptional student performance” or closure of the achievement gap from one academic year to the next, according to the Education Department.
Administrators determine eligibility by examining California School Dashboard Indicators, which track trends in test scores at each campus, as well as suspension rates and learning environment conditions. The California Assessment of Student Performance & Progress is one of the key metrics.
“Distinguished School awardees represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning and collaboration,” an Education Department statement said, “but also highly successful school climate efforts ranging from real-time conflict resolution to positive behavior intervention.”
In addition to Rancho Vista and Silver Spur, South Bay schools that made the grade are:
- Mark Twain Elementary, in Lawndale;
- Moffett Elementary, in Lennox;
- Carson Street Elementary and Catskill Elementary, in Carson;
- Halldale Elementary, in Harbor Gateway;
- Harry Bridges Span, in Wilmington;
- Lomita Math/Science/Technology Magnet, in Lomita;
- Park Western Place Elementary and Point Fermin Elementary, in San Pedro;
- Fern Elementary and Yukon Elementary, in Torrance
- Juan de Anza Elementary in Hawthorne
Long Beach schools were Alvarado Elementary, Lafayette Elementary and Twain Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.