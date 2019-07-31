Four students in a career program completed 400 hours in a paid internship this summer with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. All residents of Hawthorne and recent graduates of Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, the students each took three buses to get to various restoration sites where they assisted in maintaining various habitats while being exposed to potential future careers in the fields of ecology, native landscapes and nature education. From left are Yorvelith Tapia, Johnesha Ziegler, Tomayah Mayo and Leon Mrosk. The career program was sponsored by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board. (Courtesy Photo)