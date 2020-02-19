On the heels of a $100,000 donation from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation, the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro held an open house on Sunday, Feb. 16, to introduce visitors to the work being done there.
The center, in the midst of a financial crisis, has raised a little more than half of the $1 million it will need to continue operating from July of this year to July 2021.
Guests at the open house watched the feeding of recovering seals and sea lions, browsed exhibits, saw demonstrations and presentations, met with local supporters and participated in children’s activities.
The Marathon Petroleum Foundation, meanwhile, has donated to the center before, providing $200,000 to fund a water filtration system upgrade, a mobile visitor center and educational outreach programs.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates 16 refineries, including two in Carson and Wilmington, respectively.
The Marine Mammal Care Center, inside Angel’s Gate Park, was established in 1992 and has rescued more than 8,000 animals stranded on Southern California beaches, from Seal Beach to Malibu. The goal is to rehabilitate and release the animals back into the wild.
(0) comments
