The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office has mailed ballots for the November 3 election to every registered voter. Here’s what voters need to know.
LOCAL CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT
PVPUSD School Board
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District’s race for the Board of Education has an incumbent seeking re-election and three new candidates in contention for two open seats.
- Joseph E. Dileva, a special education teacher and principal of Walnut Park STEM Academy;
- Business consultant Jeff Frankel, who is on the district's Budget Advisory Committee;
- Aura Imbarus who has been a teacher at El Camino and L.A Harbor colleges as well as West Torrance High School;
- Incumbent Linda Reid, a college admissions advisor, who has served on the school board since 2014.
Palos Verdes Estates city council
In Palos Verdes Estates, the following candidates are competing for two open city council seats.
- Gayne Brenneman, a physician who supports the principles of the group Palos Verdes Residents for Responsible Government;
- Incumbent Sanford Davidson, an eye surgeon, serves on the CA Cities Local Control organization and has the endorsement of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Officer's Association;
- Dawn Murdock, a management consultant and member of the PVE Pension Ad Hoc Committee;
- Jim Roos, a technology executive and planning commissioner, who also has the endorsement of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Officer's Association; and
- Bill Sewell, a former U.S Intelligence officer, has worked with Volunteers in Police Service.
Rolling Hills Estates city council
Two incumbents in Rolling Hills Estates are running against five challengers for three city council seats.
- Timothy Buresh, a civil engineer who has experience with public works programs and is a volunteer with Boy Scouts;
- Bridget Carman, a planning commissioner, has also been on the General Plan Advisory Committee as well as the RHE Environmental Advisory Committee;
- Jeff Romanelli is a retired aerospace engineer, who is currently on the city's Parks and Activities Commission and a volunteer at the L.A. County Sheriff Disaster Communication Service.
- Incumbent Velveth Schmitz, with a finance background, has served in various city committees and commissions, as well as held leadership positions for local nonprofits.
- Bruce Steckel,a retired bank executive and former president of the Rolling Hills Country Club;
- Debby Stegura, a retired lawyer, has worked on the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee and has served as a co-president of the Peninsula Education Foundation;
- Incumbent Frank Zerunyan, a USC professor, has served on the Rolling Hills Estates council for 17 years.
Rolling Hills City Council
One challenger and two incumbents are on the ballot for two City of Rolling Hills council positions.
- Arun Bhumitra, a mechanical engineer, was an L.A. County Commissioner and a vice chair of the Board of Governors;
- Incumbent Bea Dieringer, an L.A. Deputy District Attorney who has served on many public safety committees;
- Incumbent Jeff Pieper, owner of a marketing communications firm, a former planning commissioner and member of various city committees.
VOTING BASICS
Register or verify registration
Voters residing in L.A. County can check their registration status at lavote.net/vrstatus.
If you’re not registered, you can change that online at registertovote.ca.gov.
If it’s less than 15 days before the election you’ll need to apply in-person for Same Day Voter Registration at the county elections office or at a vote center. To find a vote center, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.
Complete your ballot
Complete your ballot and return it on or before Nov. 3.
Every ballot must be sealed inside the official return envelope which comes with it.
Sign the eligibility oath and include a date on the return envelope. Your signature must match the one on file with the Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
Find a Drop Box
Drop your completed ballot/envelope in in U.S. Mailbox. No postage necessary. Or:
Use a drop box. L.A. County drop boxes are blue and yellow. Updated lists of South Bay drop boxes can be found on the internet at bit.ly/34jfjen. These Peninsula and nearby drop boxes are open 24 hours:
- Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd.
- Rolling Hills Estates City Hall, 4045 Palos Verdes Dr.
- Palos Verdes Estates City Hall, 340 Palos Verdes Dr. West
- Peck Park Community Center, 560 South Western Ave., San Pedro
- Riviera Triangle, 300 Vista Del Mar, Redondo Beach
In-Person Vote Centers
Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today through Nov. 2, and starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Information about in-person voting centers, including estimated wait times, can be found online at location.lavote.net. Here are the centers near Palos Verdes.
- South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates.
- Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach.
- Los Angeles Harbor College, PE Wellness Center Gym, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington.
- The DoubleTree Hotel, Madeo Ballroom, 2800 Via Cabrillo-Marina, San Pedro.
Need a Ride?
The local Transit Authority (PVPTA) has free rides to voting sites on November 3 for seniors aged 62+ and anyone with disabilities living in Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.
Dial-A-Ride hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve a ride in advance by calling (310)544- 3710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Or, make a same-day reservation starting at 6 a.m. on November 3.
Track your ballot
After you submit your ballot, you can track when it gets received and counted by visiting lavote.net/av_inquiry.
