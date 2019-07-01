Two years in the making, a mosaic that tells the story of San Pedro was celebrated at a formal “grand opening” on Sunday, June 30.
Located on a 200-foot-long wall along 25th Street near Patton Avenue, the mosaic was created by artist Julie Bender and involved the participation of more than 300 local residents as it all came together.
The finished work includes an array of images and mementos designed to capture San Pedro’s essence and history: whale barnacles and star fish painted with individual faces, cut-out houses labeled with family names, and a flurry of historic collections portrayed on hand-painted clay tiles, decorative pins, buttons, medals, beads, mirrors and broken china.
“The history of San Pedro is being lost,” muralist Bender, a former firefighter, told The PV News a year ago about her motivation in creating the mural.
“The town is in a transition stage, and we’re losing some fabulous things that have happened and are happening.” Sunday’s grand opening included a DJ, T-shirt sales and impromptu art classes.
