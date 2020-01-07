A Pacific gray whale shows its tail as it flukes and makes a deep dive off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, January 12, 2016. On a mid-day whale watching trip on board Harbor Breeze Cruises boat Triumphant and with a whale expert from the Aquarium of the Pacific, visitors saw three Pacific gray whales, one fin whale and one humpback. January is near the start of the whales souther migration from Alaska to Mexico where they will rest and give birth before turning around in the spring and head north back to their feeding grounds off Alaska. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze)