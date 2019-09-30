Firefighters rescued someone who fell 200 feet from a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates Thursday, Sept. 26, authorities said.
Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Paseo del Mar just before 5:45 p.m. on a report that someone had fallen from the cliff, spokesman Marvin Lim said.
Palos Verdes Estates police directed firefighters to the person at the bottom of the cliff near the water. Firefighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department performed a hoist rescue at about 6:40 p.m., Lim said.
The patient was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, with none life-threatening, Palos Verdes Estates police said.
The patient was a 17-year-old boy who fell while taking a photo, according to KCAL9.
CNS contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.