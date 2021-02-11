If you read my column last month, you know my goal for the New Year was to get out of the quarantine 15 club.
My first step was realizing the six extra pounds that crept on was not my gym’s fault for closing or the pulling force of comfort (i.e. junk) foods to ease the boredom and stress. No, the reason I had involuntarily became a member of this popular club was because I had nothing to motivate me to stay in shape.
The places where I would at least put on jeans were closed. And as for the special events and vacations, where new outfits were in order, they had vanished as well.
With nowhere to go, my 24-hour wardrobe rotation was strictly comfy sweats and pajamas, which everyone knows, creates nothing but a false sense of body proportions.
I had created a vicious cycle, which I didn’t quite know how to break. But little did I know when I went to my jeweler the following week, and he told me that I needed a $450 rehaul to fix my watch, that his news would set me on my way.
Fixing this watch now didn’t make a lot of sense to me. It was one of my dress watches, and as we all know, I wasn’t dressing for anything these days. I could buy something more practical, something that coordinated with my sweat-pajama look better. I could get an Apple Watch.
I never hopped on the Apple Watch bandwagon since it came out six years ago. I had my desktop, iPad and iPhone. Why would I need yet another device to keep me on the grid? Plus, it never really had the aesthetic I liked. Boxy, blingless … it was just boring.
But running all over the house trying to locate a device when a text or call came in, got old really fast. So, I broke down and purchased one.
Not being that tech savvy, all I wanted to do was access my texts and phone calls. But soon I started playing around with the user-friendly activity ring and workout apps and was hooked.
The work out app features 20 different activities from yoga to hiking which monitors the amount of time you’ve worked out and how many calories you’ve burned. All I had to do was click on the activity I wanted to do that day, and by the time I got tired, I had a nice little summary. Fifty calories for a little walk around the neighborhood? I could feel a sense of purpose rising.
The activity ring app represents a fitness or movement goal for calories, exercise and standing. The goal is to close all three rings by the end of the day.
Not wanting to give up before I started, I created low expectations. But by the second week, I increased those goals and have closed all the rings almost every day. (Hey, we still all need those cheat days.)
I soon became a little obsessed with my new exercise device, checking it more often than necessary to see how my rings were developing. Texts, phone calls were a secondary reason for loving this little device around my wrist. I had finally found something to motivate me.
It’s been almost a month now since I’ve been wearing my new accessory, and I can confidently say by my next column, not only will I have one less club membership, but I will no longer hold any disdain for Apple’s boxy, blingless and boring watch.
