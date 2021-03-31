Two sons and a daughter were here last week and there was much sibling conversation and reminiscing. They recalled fun days and escapades from the 1960s and 1970s in Lunada Bay. Climbing down the cliffs, hiking up to Peninsula Center, and biking all over the place were some of their fondest memories.
I was so happy we lived near enough to their elementary and middle schools that they could easily walk to them, and after third grade ride their bikes.
Whatever happened to those clouds of kids I used to see going by my house on school day mornings?
My daughter tells of having to wait until her friend’s mother braided her hair before they could set out. Another morning a different friend’s turtle made them late because it followed them and had to be returned home.
Steve claims in third grade he and a friend rode their bikes to the Hollywood Riviera in Redondo Beach to go to Woody’s Smorgasburger. Yikes.
Sarah said she rode her bike from Lunada Bay to St. Francis Church for choir practice. Double yikes.
The bike lane on Palos Verdes West down to Malaga Cove is about six inches wide. Where was I when all these death-defying stunts took place? Probably at home innocently doing the ironing. They were to be home or call me by five. That was the rule.
Well, they survived, didn’t they?
And now they have memories and tales to tell: Of sneaking into Marineland and jumping off the tower into the ocean. Of getting to middle school and trading her jumpers and blouse for the jeans and tee shirt hidden in her locker. Then came vacation and all her good clothes were locked up and inaccessible. Nothing to wear for Christmas parties.
Along with pranks, the adult children were also remembering jobs.
The boys worked for a pair of sisters who had a needlework shop. One summer they worked for Garrett Air Research and the workers gave them a potluck when they left. My daughter babysat a lot and worked at Borelli’s Deli in Lunada Bay and a candy store on the Redondo Beach Pier.
Do teenagers sit anymore?
My impression is today’s adolescents are consumed with college anxiety. Ours refused to even let me read the essays they submitted. The oldest wouldn’t consider Princeton where his father went. He picked Wesleyan, a small Eastern college which worked well for him.
My daughter went to University of Denver, then San Diego State, then graduated from UC Davis.
My youngest son tested high but was never a fan of school. He did a couple of years at Santa Barbara Junior College and refused to transfer to the university. He’s made his living as a woodworker for a long time. I think they are all happy with their choices.
Today’s youth aren’t allowed the risky choices my children had. They are driven to school and, in general, much more supervised. They seem to be a bright bunch and I’ve read lots of good things they’ve done in the community. Probably they don’t miss doing things they’ve never done.
And really, it’s debatable how much freedom is good for an adolescent. But that just means they might not have such a trove of hair- raising but happy stories at future family reunions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.