Well, Christmas is coming, but some important parts of the family aren’t.
The Northern Californians and the one in Brooklyn are staying put as requested. We were expecting two from Echo Park, but one is quarantined after being exposed to the virus. We’ll also be missing a Santa Barbara son. Alas.
Christmas is coming, but the weather feels more like June.
It’s eerie, but maybe it means we can have our Christmas dinner outdoors as we did on Thanksgiving, thus lessening the chance of contagion. I just picked a bunch of roses from the garden which is an added benefit.
Christmas is coming and I did drag a pine in a pot indoors and strung it with white lights, but that’s about it for my decorating.
Well, I also got out the little abalone tree and the three snowmen made from sea urchins to put on the dinner table. I’ve never missed a year since my mother died of putting out the music box with the rotating angels she was given the year I was born, so I put that out too.
And the wine glass my daughter decorated in fourth grade with a Santa face and hat. Filled it with candy too. Not sure anybody will see my efforts, but at least I tried.
A group of friends from our church met on Zoom and one member wrote a poem titled "A Christmas Like No Other" with which we all heartily agreed.
I’m missing the carols and I’m going to miss the services which they are holding on the patio Christmas Eve. We used to finish outside the church with everyone singing “Joy to the World.” Joy is in scarce supply this Christmas.
On the plus side, I am still here to write this column and you are still around to read it.
The vaccine is on its way. I have a friend whose daughter, a nurse, is the first person I know of who has been vaccinated, a hopeful omen. Starting this week, the days will be getting longer. Narcissi are in bud in our garden. Looking for improvement on all fronts.
Want to know what I can’t wait for?
I can’t wait to give family and friends a great big hug! So, until that time comes, I’m hoping you can find some joy in this unusual holiday season and I wish you all the best.
