People accuse older people of living in the past ... well of course we do!
In the past I hitchhiked through Europe with my husband of one year, sleeping in youth hostels for fifty cents a night.
In the past, a friend with a small plane flew his wife, my husband and me to Puerta Vallarta Mexico where we rented a house for a week.
In the past I bicycled through Poland with friends. While today, I am lucky if someone in the family gives me a ride to the Post Office.
It’s not too surprising that thrills are in short supply when you’re in your eighties.
Heck, I suppose those of us who have made it thus far should count themselves lucky to be, as the song says, "on the right side of the grass.”
And truthfully, if I hadn’t given my bike away, I’d be hesitant to climb on it and push those pedals. My balance is bad enough when I’m walking on level ground.
I’m also grateful I’m not chasing three children under three, as I once did with a bottle in one hand and a diaper in the other. I have neither the stamina nor the patience to play that role again.
But living alone in this time of the coronavirus my thoughts often turn to other and more active times.
I recall the year we had three children in Palos Verdes High School, plus an American Field Service student from Vienna. In those days my husband worked in Los Angeles and I worked in Manhattan Beach, so mornings were whirlwinds and evenings were exhaustion.
Since we lived near Palos Verdes High, each of our children sponsored a class float in different years which meant total chaos inside and outside the house. Maybe that era is more fun to remember than it was to live it.
These days I get up before seven, as I’ve often been awake for an hour or so. Nothing is calling to me from downstairs, except perhaps the coffeepot.
I don’t have to get up, but nothing exciting is going to happen if I stay in bed. My day is at my disposal.
Once I had writing workshops and other commitments to attend. But they’ve all gone with the quarantine.
So, I read my newspaper, maybe do a load of laundry, and lounge around. When I’ve run out of my few chores, I come out to my computer (it’s in an outside office) and look for inspiration.
The other day, feeling out of ideas, I turned to the fourteen fat photo albums on the office shelf.
All those trips, all those friends, growing children and parties!
Yes, I know we were lucky. My husband and I got to go on a mission trip to South Africa. We sailed the coast of New Zealand with friends and rode elephants in Nepal, the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. And we were able to buy this house out in the country with separate accommodations for our son and his family.
I may get lured into dreaming about the past, but the present is pretty darn nice too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.