I come from a long line of non-cooks.
We were women who paid other women to produce the meals to feed their families. For my bridal shower, my mother—who had no treasured family recipes to pass on— gave me a copy of the "I Hate to Cook Book." My grandmother, who also knew nothing about cooking, went to a shop and bought a big picnic basket that the owner filled with lots of knick-knacks for the bar.
My husband-to-be was very appreciative.
As newlyweds, even if I could have afforded someone to cook for us, there wasn’t room even for me in our so-called kitchen. We were paying a hundred dollars a month for a third floor walkup apartment in Greenwich, Connecticut. There was a living room, bedroom, a bathroom with a toilet, shower and a kitchen sink.
What was laughingly called "the kitchen" was a space under the eaves which held a two-burner hot plate, a portable oven and a tiny fridge. My new husband couldn’t even stand up straight in that space.
I knew how to fry a hamburger and bake a potato, but that was about it.
I made some casseroles with pasta, ground meat and canned tomato sauce. One day, Charlie said he’d had enough of those and why didn’t I make a casserole using gravy like his mother did.
“Gravy?” I shrieked, “I don’t know anyone who can make gravy!”
He smiled, bent over the burner and proceeded to make gravy—a skill he maintained for the 62 years we were married.
Our first house, a small colonial, had a perfectly adequate kitchen and I set about learning to cook. I found only one useful recipe in the "I Hate to Cook Book:" Stayabed Stew in which you mix up a bunch of meat, carrots, potatoes and tomato soup and let it sit in a low oven for five hours. It became my dinner-party staple with salad and rolls and ice cream until I finally learned Bouef Bourgignon which I served with rice—and plenty of red wine.
Our move to Southern California in the 1960s broadened my repertoire.
I branched out into making tacos for the children and enchiladas for Charlie and me. My mother, who still had never made a meal on her own, gave me an Indian cookbook which I enjoyed experimenting with.
Charlie started a tradition of making German pancakes for the kids on Sunday mornings. We rolled them up with syrup or jam and gobbled them down as fast as he cold turn them out. Though I was an adequate cook by then, I was always happy to share my stove.
And then the kids left home and Charlie and I—being more health conscious—ate more green vegetables and less fat. Cooking was quick and simple and I liked it that way. I was proud that while no Julia Child, I’d mastered enough culinary skill to feed my family and master some good recipes for company as well.
But I’ve been on my own for more than a year now and I have to say I cook almost nothing from scratch. A friend, who also lives alone, mentioned that she’d recently bought some new cookbooks and was experimenting with exotic recipes.
“Really?” I said, trying not to sound gob smacked.
Because even during this lockdown, cooking is the last thing I’d turn to trying to pass the time.
If I run out of good frozen stuff at Trader Joes, which is not likely, there’s the option of ordering pickup food from a restaurant. The only thing I’ve cooked from scratch in this past year was during a visit from the children when I broke down and made good old Stayabed Stew. Thanks Mom.
