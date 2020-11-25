This last week was one of big ups and big downs.
The up was the arrival of a son from Santa Barbara and a daughter and partner from Northern California.
Much rejoicing and many family meals. Yes, we wore our masks and tried to keep a window or two open when we were inside, but we cooked and laughed and were all so glad to be together after a long time apart.
The siblings are close in age and many were the fights when they were young. But adulthood seems to have erased all the competition and squabbles, leaving just smiles and good cooking skills.
I used their advent to stiffen my spine and asked them to help me donate my car to the PBS station that is my go-to place for TV. My daughter was on the phone with them, when a grandson appeared and told us the transmission on his girlfriend’s car had just gone out — permanently.
Change of plan.
The station’s loss was the girlfriend’s gain. And why not? I had a car to give and she needed one.
Done.
The hard part is seeing the empty garage space where the faithful little Camry used to live. We had been pals for ten years, it and me. It had done its part and I tried to do mine.
Actually, as my eyes dimmed, I knew this day was coming and thought I had adjusted to being carless. But on Monday morning, I had a library book due and some important things to mail and a prescription ready at the drugstore; I felt hamstrung.
Just a week ago those would have been simple things to accomplish. Plus I could have stopped by Trader Joe's on the way home. Now every little errand had to be negotiated.
A granddaughter seemed willing to mail my bills. My daughter-in-law showed me how to use my Kindle to read books, which is not as satisfying as holding a volume in my hand, but it will have to do.
And I’ll get to the drugstore somehow.
It’s quite a challenge, getting used to the changes age makes in your life. I now use my husband’s old walker to transport the laundry up and down in the elevator. My outdoor walks are short and on level ground these days, which means they are less interesting but also less exhausting.
My balance is less reliable, but so far I am stubbornly resisting a cane except outside.
Waking up at four in the morning is a bore, but gives me time to think great thoughts ...oh, if only I could.
On the plus side, I can still think straight … well, as straight as I ever did. I haven’t conquered algebra yet, but I write a column for my high school magazine, and one for my college. Not to mention these columns, all of which I thoroughly enjoy.
Yesterday I got a call from Boston. It was a high school friend, who’d read something I wrote and wanted to chat. What fun to reminisce and laugh with her. Suddenly we were both young again, riding horses, walking through dogwoods in Virginia and acting in school plays together.
I am so fortunate to have had a happy life, so that most of my memories are fun to revisit.
All in all I can’t complain, though it seems I’ve done quite a bit of whining in this article. Lets just call it a clear-eyed look at the ups and downs of aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.