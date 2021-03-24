Ye gods, what happened?
There are coats draped over most chairs in the living room. Behind the sofa is an animal feeding dish and a box full of kitty litter.
Empty coffee cups are everywhere. What’s going on at my normally tidy house?
Now that I’m fully vaccinated, the kids are visiting.
My daughter and her partner are staying upstairs and my second son who brought his pregnant cat, is camping on the sofa. And no, these are not teenagers. They are creeping up on retirement age.
And if the truth be known, I am delighted to have them here. I have been waiting patiently through this loooong pandemic for a family visit.
But for two years I’ve been living all alone and it appears I have become somewhat prissy in my old age.
Things get intense at the dinner hour.
One night, daughter and partner took over the kitchen and produced a marvelous meal of many dishes.
When I eat alone, a small piece of protein and one vegetable or less would be dinner. Last night it was steaks and broccoli and kale for the one who doesn’t like broccoli, and a delicious lentil dish plus a big pan of rice. Whew! Dishes galore, but who cares? There are plenty of hands to do them.
In the middle of one day, while a group went walking over the hills of Portuguese Bend, my visiting son conjured up Shrimp Kum Pao and Toll House cookies. He’d toted along a big carton full of his favorite spices and sauces, covering the bases for any menu he dreamed up.
My cleaning lady comes tomorrow and she’s going to have a heart attack. She’s not used to clearing up a mess. Even if the house is dusty, it’s usually tidy.
Now there are glasses and cups on every table and the small cat trashes the area behind the sofa every time she uses her litter box.
Somebody unplugged my TV so they could plug in their computer. Now we can’t figure out how to get the TV back on.
At times, there are four computers going at once in the living room. And the remains of a craft session on the table next to the fireplace. This afternoon my son was playing chess on the computer with someone from Italy. There's never a dull moment.
Dinner guests vary from six to eight depending on the plans of the grown grandchildren. I cooked the first meal, chicken and rice and a veg. Then my son and daughter cooked the next. Daughter-in-law, from next door whose roots are Irish, produced a feast for St. Patrick’s Day — corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, all topped off with pie and ice cream.
I don't know about the others, but I am bursting at the seams.
Today a grandson from Echo Park came visiting and we had tea and soda bread outside in an arbor draped with blooming wisteria. Then they all went walking and I came in to write this column for an extended time of silence.
When you live alone, you yearn for company, especially during a pandemic.
And then your wish comes true, and you are pleasantly overwhelmed.
When it’s time for everyone to go home, I will look around my clean and tidy house and wish with all my heart for chaos to descend again.
