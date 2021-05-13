We’ve had three loyal, spunky terriers over the last 30 years.
The best dog ever, DeeDeeBug died over the age of 14 in 2012. She was a Wizard of Oz ToTo look-alike Cairn terrier, healthy up to the end. Like many small breeds, her kidneys quickly deteriorated and she was gone in two weeks, loyally waiting for us to return from a vacation to say goodbye.
We buried her deep in the hill in our backyard where we will always remember her lifelong love and devotion.
A friend who knew DeeBug was nearing the end of her life spotted Mimi — also a full-blooded Cairn terrier — fostered at the Harbor Pet Store in San Pedro.
She gave Mimi to me as a birthday present days before DeeBug died. Mimi, who had chronic bladder problems throughout her days, died under my embraces and tears at the vet’s about nine years ago at the early age 11.
However peaceful the process, as I watched the life go out of my beautiful blonde girl, I never wanted to experience euthanasia with an animal again.
Never having a child myself, I guess, my dogs really were my pampered child substitutes.
Still, after a few months of coming home and habitually calling out, “Mimi, we’re home,” and looking in the front window to see if she was watching for our return, I started haunting the Harbor Animal Care Center in San Pedro.
I also began looking at Cairn terrier rescue websites, but most of dogs were out of state. Pure bred dogs were more than $2,000 which, personally, is absurd to me since so many other homeless dogs are desperate and available.
No, it wasn’t in the cards to get another dog.
One day on a whim, I stopped in at the San Pedro shelter, again. All the pit bulls and chihuahuas — not cute and cuddly enough for me — were snarling and yelping. This time however, there as a little, grungy, matted gray poodle/terrier in a cage with another yappy, long-haired mix.
The forlorn dog raised up on the fence. Our eyes met. She didn’t bark at me, but her droopy, tangled tail gave me a good-natured wave. She was a stray with no history.
I took a picture of her on my phone and sent it to my husband who ended up coming over to look at her. The pound people thought she was less than a year old.
Her ears and muzzle were black against what could be a silvery coat. She looked like a little lost lamb. Before they let us take her home, we had to spay her, which meant she couldn’t have a bath until two weeks after the surgery.
After her first good soaping down, we had an entirely new, hypoallergenic dog. No shedding!
We named her Lambchop.
Her ear fur grows out rounded which gives her a baby lamb appeal that makes it impossible to not to reach down and scratch them.
We believe Lambchop is going to be 10 energetic years old in June. She learned a dozen tricks so fast, we used to perform a little show for the Los Palos Convalescent home residents and “we” still shamelessly amuse our houseguests.
Lampchop sleeps and travels with us, plus exercises us everyday. She touches her nose to her leash when she wants to go out.
On a trip around the country in our motorhome, a fellow tourist at the Crater Lake Museum in Arizona offered me big bucks to buy her on the spot, then cried when I said no.
Everywhere we go, people ask us about her breed.
After prompting from a friend, I recently decided to pop for a $100-DNA test on Lambchop.
Turns out, through three generations on one side, she’s 50 percent Yorkshire Terrier, and 25 percent miniature poodle, 12.5 percent Maltese and 12.5 percent Pekingese on the other side.
I don’t see the Pekingese part, except for her adorable, crooked underbite.
In dog years, Lambchop and I are the same age, now. We’ve both slowed down a bit, but as a family we are almost inseparable.
I highly recommend stopping in at the animal shelter on a whim.
Who knows? You just might stumble across a desperate, cuddlesome child substitute like my Lambchop to add to your own pack.
