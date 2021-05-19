I’m tired of being old. I want out.
Yes, I’m serious. I think I gave old age a good run. Something like eight years. But as of now I’m sick of the whole thing; I want to get back to the real me. And who is that you might ask?
Well, the real me is someone who bounces out of bed in the morning full of pep.
She eats breakfast in a hurry so she can get in her car and do errands. Once in the car, she realizes she’s forgotten her phone. No problem. She dashes into the house and races up the stairs to get it.
When the phone rings she can hear it without those little pesky little hearing aids she’s been wearing for a while. If the person on the phone needs the number of another friend, she can look it up without bothering with her reading glasses.
The real me doesn’t need a bannister when she hurries down a set of steps or stairs. Her balance is fine, thank you very much.
She may not be an athlete, but she can hike miles with the best of them. She can also swim and play a bad game of tennis. That is, she could before old age crept into her busy life.
The real me loves to travel. She can negotiate airport and train stations on her own without a qualm. If she’s late, she can run for her seat before the door closes. Just tell her the destination and she’ll be there.
She can eat everything because she has a cast iron digestion, and she can consume more than one glass of wine without getting tipsy.
Are you getting the picture? Do you see what a nuisance old age is?
This whole aging thing kind of snuck up on me.
My hair went white a long time ago, but I could still go on bicycle trips and dig up weeds in the garden.
My eyes have never been great, but I could read any book and I felt safe behind the wheel of my Camry. I mean, 70 years of driving without one moving violation -- that tells you something, doesn’t it?
But thanks to the dastardly creep of old age, I had to give my trusty little car away. These days, I wouldn’t dare get on a bike and the best I can do in the garden is haul a hose around.
I know. I know.
I’m lucky to have family next door who props me up when needed. Because of them, I’m able to live in my house and preserve a scrap of independence. And though proper nouns slither into the underbrush like sneaky snakes as I approach, I dare to think I am still in my right mind.
Luckily for me, my eyesight is so bad that I can’t see clearly in the bathroom mirror, which spares me the ugly truth about my appearance.
I can pretend that I look like I’m….well, let’s say about 70.
I’m trying for a number that’s fair. I’m not asking to be a girl again. I just want a chance to be what I consider to be the real me.
I want to shuck off the irritations of my current existence and get back to my old life, back to the age where I think I really belong.
Got any suggestions as to how I can do that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.