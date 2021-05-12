So I woke up in the night as I often do.
Is it midnight, or two in the morning or maybe six? I tend to wake up at all those times, depending on the night.
My clock doesn’t have a lighted dial, so I turn on the bedside lamp. The light doesn’t go on. The bulb must have died. I get out of bed and try the closet light. Nothing. What’s the matter? I trudge to the bathroom, but that light doesn’t work either. The electricity must be off. Rats!
Soon a pale light creeps into my bedroom. Now I can see my clock which runs on a battery. It says s 6:30. Guess it’s time to get up.
I don’t dare take a shower in case the hot water runs out. An icy douse would start my day out wrong. Instead, I wash my face, brush my teeth and take a pill or two. Time to face the day.
But oh dear, my hearing aids are plugged into an electric machine which saves on battery life. But, without electricity, the hearing aids don’t work.
In the kitchen I stare longingly at the coffee maker, but I know it won’t go on without electricity. We have a gas stove that I could light with a match, but how can I grind my coffee beans if I can’t use my electric grinder?
Tea, I can make tea. And I can have cereal with berries and milk. One problem solved.
Breakfast is over when I realize I should contact ConEd to report my problem. I try my laptop, but it says "No Internet." My landline is dead. My trusty cellphone is ready to go. But ConEd has such a long and boring recorded message that I’m afraid it will run the phone down if I try to leave a message. The robot just drones on telling me things I do not want to know.
I go next door to my son and his wife. They’ve already left a message with ConEd and managed to make some coffee. I gratefully accept a cup and we speculate on what has happened to our power. My daughter-in-law heard a bang out in the field early this morning. That might be a clue.
Home again.
What to do? I can’t wash sheets and towels, because my washing machine won’t run without power. Can’t watch TV. Can’t use my computer either. Without the ceiling light, my office is too dark to work on papers that need filing. I can read, of course, but I don’t want to run my Kindle down.
I pick up my big Obama hardcover book, but my mind is too skittery to focus on the words. Finally I decide to just collapse on the sofa.
I lie there thinking about the pioneer days, when people had fires to heat the house and cooked on a big iron stove that used coal or wood for fuel. They washed by hand in big tubs and heated their irons on the stove so they could press the clean clothes. Makes me tired just to think about it.
I get up and go outside.
In the garden, I pull some weeds and pick some flowers — two tasks that don’t require electricity.
Feeling refreshed, I go back to the house.
As soon as I enter the landline rings. I see some lights are on. Whoopee! The power’s back on. No more living like "Little House on the Prairie."
I’m so glad to be back in the 21st century. All is well. Thank goodness and thank you, ConEd.
