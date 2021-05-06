I have a fantasy where I start the day drinking my coffee while taking in the view of the coastline.
I don’t have to worry about looking at my watch every few minutes to see if my daughter is going to be on time for me to drive her to school. I don’t have to wait for her in the driveway while she runs back in the house to get something she forgot. Nor do I have to stress when the line to make a left turn onto Silver Spur Road is unusually long, which means now she’s going to be late to class, and I’m going to be late for my Zoom call.
My fantasy continues.
After picking her up from school, I don’t have to go through the same haphazard time-management routine when I take her to dance class or to meet friends later that day.
I’ll be honest. My fantasy is basically that I can be relieved of my daily chauffeur and clock-watching duties and add a little streamlined calmness to my day.
But just when I thought I had this fantasy in sight, reality set in.
My daughter is 15 and is starting the journey of getting her driver’s license. She's the one who had trouble navigating the bumper cars at Disneyland and has cut me off while we cycled on the bike path more times than I’d like.
And, after 30 hours of online driver's education, 50 hours of behind-the-wheel practice and then, hopefully, passing her driving test, she'll be in charge of her own transportation.
This, of course, isn’t a cause of alarm for her.
Her reaction is the opposite, as she wonders why it takes so long and worries my husband and I won’t give her enough practice time so that she can get her license before her 16th birthday in November.
Her other concern is the hand-me-down Acura coupe will just be too embarrassing to drive — unless she can give it a glow up with some interior LED lights.
Sensing that driving safely isn’t first and foremost on her mind, and as I can feel my fantasy slowly slipping away, I go into frustrated and worried Mom mode interjecting that LED lights are probably not legal and the last thing that she should be thinking about is the color and pattern of her lights.
Then because I still have residual stress from trying to get her somewhere on time, I continued: “And you know, just because you can drive, doesn’t mean you can just hop in the car and take off whenever you want,” which turned into a lecture about how important it is to be on time — if not early when you are first learning to drive.
Then to get my message across, I came up with a rule: If she is running late, she’s not going to drive because hurrying to get somewhere is the easiest way to get into an accident. Therefore, I will drive her.
And just like that my fantasy ended.
No more thoughts of sipping my morning coffee on the deck, while she drives herself to school. Instead, I’m now facing a harsher reality with bigger consequences.
But that’s the problem with fantasies.
They’re just fanciful images of wishes, that no matter what, really can’t be implemented.
