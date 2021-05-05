Maybe you remember your grandmother talking about the “good old days.”
And maybe while she talked, you were thinking: ”Without radio, without TV, how could they be good?” Today, if I praised the past to my grandchildren, they’d think “without my cell phone, without my computer, I’d be dead.”
Well, I use a cell phone and a computer, but there are times when I really miss the personal touch I used to take for granted.
This month, I needed a prescription refilled and the drugstore said I had to talk to my doctor.
Easier said than done.
He’s a busy man. Also, he’s part of a huge conglomerate.
Since I’m not driving, somebody in the office arranged for me to have a Zoom meeting with him a month in advance. So now that month is almost up and I am getting notices, not from him, but from the conglomerate to sign in for my Zoom meeting.
But they need my password, and I don’t have one. When I tried to get one, filled out all the blanks, they said they couldn’t verify my existence and they couldn’t give me a password.
I filled out computer forms three times and finally called the office and said the doctor would have to phone me. Honestly, I do Zoom all the time. I don’t like it much, but I know how.
If the office would send me an invitation, I could respond and talk to him face-to-face. But no, it has to go through this enormous machine that always spits me out. Aaargh!
When I had three children under three back in Connecticut, they’d all get winter colds and fevers. My nice pediatrician would say he could stop by and see them on his way home, rather than me bundling up three coughing feverish kids and toting them to his office.
I don’t expect my cardiologist to drive over to my house. All I want is a pill prescription. But I’m tired of trying to prove to Providence that I am really Jean Shriver.
Time after time when I hit a sticky wicket, with Amazon or some other giant vendor, all I need is five minutes with a human being, and it gets straightened out.
It probably costs them more money to hire a human than to make me go round and round with computer forms, but in terms of satisfaction, it is priceless. And people need jobs, don’t they -- even if it’s only talking to irate customers.
These soulless machines are good for a lot of things, but not for untangling misunderstandings with elderly customers.
Back in the 1940s on a small island in Maine, I’d pick up the party line and ask to be connected to Captain Eber who hired out his boat. “Cap’n Eber?,” replied the operator, “He’s not there. He’s over to the mainland. Back on Monday.”
Now there’s information I couldn’t get from a phalanx of computers. That’s what I mean when I say nothing can replace that personal touch.
