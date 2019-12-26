What would it take to bring the United States, the State of California, our town, friends and family out of the political doldrums?
Clearly, this country is so divided over current politics, social and moral issues, it’s going to take a couple generations to realize the folly of all this bickering and ill will.
I have first-hand experience with the heartbreak of political disagreements to the point it has destroyed a life-long friendship and created awkward divisions in my family. It reminds me of precious relationships that eventually faded away because they smoked cigarettes and I didn’t, except when loved ones are concerned, it hurts a lot more.
And unless we as a country want to hold the kind of thousands of years-old grudges prevalent in the Middle East, we need to start forgiving each other when harsh words are blasted out between folks who didn’t vote the same way.
Here’s my remedy.
Quit judging each other. One of the wisest things I’ve ever heard was from Jesus who said, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Forget steaming about the Electoral College verses popular vote. It’s not going to change any time soon.
Half the United States voted for Trump and half voted for Clinton—and Trump won. So let’s just give our brilliant founding fathers some credit for foresight.
For instance, through my own investigations, I’ve come to ask myself, “Do I really want the populous East and West coasts of America deciding the political fate of the rest of our nation?”
Well, some do and some don’t. But education will help nullify the ignorance surrounding naysayers on either side of the issue.
I try to tune into TV and radio channels, read newspapers, periodicals or blogs that specifically disagree with my own political proclivities.
Maybe I’ll discover some common ground between Democrats and Republicans and not feel so intellectually bruised at every ideal I’ve incorporated into my psyche.
After we have a clearer picture of the pros and cons of the opposite side, we have an easier time realizing what is a lie and what isn’t.
As we watch our country implode from within, we see the farther left the Democrats go, the farther right the Republicans push back. What ever happened to meeting in the middle with give and take on both sides?
Compromise is just not happening in our country. There is no outward meeting of the minds or esteem for the other side, and it’s tearing this country apart.
More than anything, I’m sad about death of kindness in this country.
Watching the antics of our politicians and the mean things they say to each other and about each other is disheartening. No one is going to win me over with brainwashing or malicious half truths.
I’m confident the American people as a whole are intelligent enough to be able to decipher the fabrications and callousness emanating from Washington. Most scary, though, are those who can’t tell the truth from a lie, even with all the resources we have at our fingertips.
My most important remedy is to pray for each other. We used to pray as a nation. We need to do it, again. Prayer softens hearts, works miracles and has a way of humbling us to the point we are forced to look at what’s really important in life.
Please folks, don’t give up on prayer as a way of saving this country.
I’m just saying ...
