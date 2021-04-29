On a ho hum day, I decided to clean out my messy travel drawer.
It all started after I failed to find a small item I thought was hidden in its helter-skelter depths.
The first thing my hands encountered was a passel of white plastic hangers, the kind you clip onto a newly washed stocking or bra and then hang on the shower rail. I think I used those on the penny-pinching trip we took with three children, aged twelve, fourteen and fifteen, many years ago.
My daughter and I dutifully washed ours and the boys’ things night after night as we wandered thorough what was then Yugoslavia and Greece, staying in the cheapest rooms we could find. Since my penny-pinching travel days are over, I tossed the hangers over the To Give Away pile.
The next two items I pulled out were a pair of money belts. You know, the kind you strap around your waist under your clothes so thieves and pickpockets can’t run off with your cash.
When my husband and I went youth hosteling in Europe during the 1950s, he put all our American Express traveler's checks in his money belt. If we wanted to buy something, we had to go to American Express where he hopped into the bathroom, pulled out the belt, tore off some checks and cashed them.
Does American Express even make traveler's checks anymore? Anyhow, at my advanced age I doubt I’ll be hanging around in dodgy neighborhoods where you have to take precautions like wearing a money belt. Two more items to give away.
I smiled as I tossed a small box of ear plugs.
My hearing is so bad that without my hearing aids I’m not disturbed by a pack of coyotes howling in our backyard.
I also threw out about fifteen of those little sewing kits that airlines or hotels used to hand out in the vain hope you are going to spend your vacation sewing on buttons.
Next to hit the trash was a paper full of gray bobby pins. None used. Why in the world did I ever think I needed those?
Like a crazed pack rat, I seem to have saved dozens of travel sized shampoos and lotions.
Since I haven’t been anywhere for a year and only took one trip east in the year before that, I think I’d better buy fresh supplies before I go on my next trip. I’d hate to arrive at my destination and find the contents of those tubes had solidified.
There were a lot of unknown pills lying loose in that drawer. I tossed all of them, as I’m sure I won’t need them in the future. How could I need them when I don’t even know what they are?
I have kept the huge travel holder that hangs from the door and has enough pockets to contain anything you might need on your trip.
I also kept a more modest travel holder still loaded with Band-Aids, nail scissors, Kleenex, travel toothpaste and brush, plus a pill holder, and a small brush and comb. Those things should get me through a weekend if I am lucky enough to be invited anywhere.
The drawer is now clean and neat.
My next chore is to do is sit down and figure out where I want to go when all travel restrictions are lifted.
You know, I never did find the small item that got me started cleaning out that drawer.
